Woman, 29, Fatally Shot Outside Charles County Apartment Complex

A 29-year-old woman was found fatally shot Sunday night outside an apartment complex in Charles County, Maryland.

Officers were called to the complex off October Place in Waldorf about 10:20 p.m. after the sound of gunshots was reported. They arrived and found the victim, who has been identified as Tiesha Janae Johnson, of Waldorf. She had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, police say, Johnson was outside an apartment building when someone shot her.

Authorities don't know whether the suspect or suspects ran from the complex or escaped in a car.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. R. Johnson at 301-609-6453. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Charles County Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS or submit a tip online at charlescountycrimesolvers.com or via the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.