Winds Up to 60 MPH Possible in DC Area on Friday

A high wind watch will be in effect in the D.C. area starting Friday morning, with wind gusts up to 60 mph possible.

Storm Team4 is in Weather Alert mode after the National Weather Service issued the watch. Go here to see all severe weather alerts.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Friday will be sunny, with a high of 71 degrees, but the wind could take down trees and power lines.

“Without the wind, it’d be a perfect afternoon. But your Friday is definitely looking like we’ll see some windy conditions,” Storm Team4’s Doug Kammerer said.

The strongest wind gusts are expected Friday afternoon, with gusts of 41 mph in D.C., 45 mph in Gaithersburg, 50 mph in Winchester and a powerful 53 mph in Hagerstown. They could go even higher.

The wind watch has been extended to include the entire DC Metro area for tomorrow. Also, a freeze watch has been issued for areas in blue for Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/PIZoYwnN8S — Amelia Draper (@amelia_draper) April 29, 2021

Before then, some showers are possible Thursday night to the northwest of D.C., in the Frederick and Hagerstown areas of Maryland. Rain there will be light though steady.

More rain is possible at about 11 p.m., possibly with a rumble or two of thunder.

Saturday will be breezy early in the day and then calmer, with sunshine and a high of 69.

Then we’ll see highs back in the low 80s on Sunday and Monday.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on the Storm Team4 forecast.