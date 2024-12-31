Wind advisory: New year blows in with strong gusts throughout DC region

2024 is getting blown out on a strong wind, and 2025 will start with heavy gusts and cold temperatures.

A wind advisory is in effect for most of the D.C. region as of 7 a.m. on Tuesday, from most counties in Maryland and northern Virginia all the way into West Virginia. See the full list of affected counties.

Storm Team4 will be on weather alert from 11 p.m. on New Year's Eve into the morning on Jan. 1.

Before the winds, expect rain showers throughout the area on Tuesday afternoon and into the evening. The rain and wind will bring a cold front, dropping temperatures after Tuesday's unseasonably warm weather.

Winds could gust up to 50 miles per hour overnight and on Wednesday, with wind chills down into the 30s and low 40s.

If you have New Year's Eve plans out and about town, bring an umbrella for the evening and a coat. Be cautious while driving, and stay inside once the wind picks up.

Secure any loose items in your yard, like holiday decorations, to make sure strong winds don't carry them away, and bring pets and kids inside before the gusts begin.

