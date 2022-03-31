Police in Washington, D.C. found five fetuses inside the Capitol Hill home of Lauren Handy, 28, Wednesday.

Who is Lauren Handy?

Handy is an anti-abortion activist. She is the Director of Activism for an organization called the "Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising."

Fetuses found at Lauren Handy's home in Washington, D.C.

On Wednesday, March 30, police officers discovered 5 fetuses inside Handy's home.

Officers initially went to Handy's home after receiving a tip about potential bio-hazard material at the house.

Right now, police are investigating and the fetuses are at the medical examiner's office. There's no word yet from where the fetuses came.

Why was Lauren Handy arrested?

Handy is one of nine anti-abortion activists who were charged with federal civil rights offenses after they blocked access to a reproductive health center and streamed it on Facebook, according to federal prosecutors.

The charges include violations of a federal law known as the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, or the FACE Act, which prohibits physically obstructing or using the threat of force to intimidate or interfere with a person seeking reproductive health services.

The law also prohibits damaging property at abortion clinics and other reproductive health centers.

It was not immediately clear if the defendants have attorneys who could comment on the allegations.