Where to Find Free Tutoring Help for Your Student

What to Know Many parents are concerned virtual learning will create educational inequality among students

Some families are forming “learning pods” and hiring educators to teach their small groups of children

There are free resources to help families that can’t afford to hire a tutor or educator

For many students, certain subjects are a struggle, even in a traditional classroom setting. With most students in the D.C. metro region starting off the school year 100% virtual, it’s not going to get any easier. Here are some free or affordable options for tutors.

Check with your local public library. For example, the Prince George’s County Library offers free live tutoring through a company called Brainfuse.

Use a teen tutor. High school students can earn volunteer hours for tutoring younger students. D.C. families can check out the group Teens Give. Another organization called GIVE Youth serves Northern Virginia.

Check with your child’s school or school district. Montgomery County has a program called Saturday School that offers extra help. It’s $85 a year, or $40 if your child qualifies for the free or reduced meals program. Alexandria City Public Schools offers free 24/7 online tutoring to all students in grades 6-12.

Tutor.com offers free services to active-duty members of the military and their families.

Finally, do an internet search for "free tutoring." We found a lot of options. While some charge fees, we noticed a couple of sites that offer reduced rates to eligible students.