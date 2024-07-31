What you can buy during Virginia's sales tax holiday this weekend

Many families will take advantage of Virginia's sales tax holiday to do their back-to-school shopping this weekend. But did you know you can also buy things like batteries, diapers and refrigerators sans tax?

Here's what to know before you shop, including what you can — and can't — get sans tax.

When is Virginia's sales tax holiday?

Virginia's sales tax holiday is back to its typical summertime slot after budget negotiations pushed it to October last year.

The three-day holiday runs from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2 to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 4.

What items are tax-free during Virginia's sales tax holiday?

School supplies, clothing and shoes:

qualifying school supplies - $20 or less per item

clothing and shoes - $100 or less per item

Shoppers might not realize they can save on much more than shirts, pants and sneakers. Some of the quirkier clothing items included in Virginia's policy: choir and alter clothing, costumes, girdles, lab coats, lingerie and steel toed shoes. You might be hard-pressed to find a wedding dress under $100, but that also qualifies.

It's also a great time to stock up on disposable diapers as those are also included in the clothing category.

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products:

portable generators - $1,000 or less per item

gas-powered chainsaws - $350 or less per item

chainsaw accessories - $60 or less per item

other specified hurricane preparedness items - $60 or less per item

Some hurricane preparedness items include ice packs, batteries, flashlights, two-way radios, smoke detectors, bottled water, manual can openers and phone chargers.

Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products:

qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use - $2,500 or less per item

Air conditioners, ceiling fans, dehumidifiers, washing machines, dishwashers, light bulbs and refrigerators with the Energy Star™ label qualify, as well as bathroom sink faucets, faucet accessories, showerheads, toilets, urinals and landscape irrigation controllers with the WaterSense™ label.

What's not included in the Virginia sales tax holiday?

Clothing accessory items including, but not limited to:

briefcases

cosmetics

fabric, thread, buttons, and yarn used to make clothing

hair notions, including, but not limited to, barrettes, hair bows and hair nets

handbags

handkerchiefs

jewelry

sun glasses

umbrellas

wallets

watches

wigs and hair pieces

Protective equipment including, but not limited to:

breathing masks

clean room apparel and equipment

ear and hearing protectors

face shields

hard hats

helmets

paint or dust respirators

protective gloves

safety belts

safety glasses and goggles

tool belts

welders gloves and masks

Sport and recreational equipment included, but not limited to:

ballet and tap shoes

bowling shoes

cleated or spiked athletic shoes

gloves, including, but not limited to, baseball, bowling, boxing, hockey and golf

goggles

hand and elbow guards

life preservers and vests

mouth guards

roller and ice skates

shin guards

shoulder pads

ski boots

waders

wetsuits and fins

For more information on the sales tax holiday visit tax.virginia.gov.