Alexandria Dog Walk

We're Letting the Dogs Out!

Join Honorary Emcee Chuck Bell for this inaugural event

What do you get when you bring together a community of adorable dogs with people who love to care for the environment and do good works?  Easy… the ALX Dog Walk fundraiser on Saturday, April 2, 2022!

Dogs of every kind and from all over the DMV will gather in historic Old Town Alexandria for a 2-mile dog walk to raise funds to help beautify and protect the City’s environment and educate citizens about best sustainability practices. 

Learn more and register here

This is a plastic-free/recycled plastic event – #BYOB – Bring Your Own Bottle!

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Alexandria Dog WalkChuck BellDog Walk
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us