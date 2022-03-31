We're Letting the Dogs Out!

What do you get when you bring together a community of adorable dogs with people who love to care for the environment and do good works? Easy… the ALX Dog Walk fundraiser on Saturday, April 2, 2022!

Dogs of every kind and from all over the DMV will gather in historic Old Town Alexandria for a 2-mile dog walk to raise funds to help beautify and protect the City’s environment and educate citizens about best sustainability practices.

Learn more and register here

This is a plastic-free/recycled plastic event – #BYOB – Bring Your Own Bottle!