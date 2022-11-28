Watch: Thieves Steal Luxury Cars From Silver Spring Dealership

A group of suspects stole several luxury cars from a dealership in Montgomery County, Maryland, overnight Monday.

Surveillance video shows four people who were wearing dark clothing and masks over their faces break into the Universal Auto Group on Distribution Circle.

The suspects managed to get the keys to several of the dealership's cars before driving off in four cars: a white 2017 Mercedes Benz GLS, a gold 2019 Mercedes Benz GLC, a white 2019 Mercedes Benz S450 and a white 2019 BMW X3.

Someone reported the burglary to police just before 2 a.m., police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 240-773- 6870. Callers can remain anonymous.