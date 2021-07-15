Police Have Person of Interest in Virginia Woman's Disappearance After Grocery Trip

Fairfax County police say they have a person of interest in the case of a missing woman who disappeared six weeks ago after a trip to a grocery store. The FBI is assisting in an investigation that extends beyond Virginia, officials said.

Emily Lu, 72, went shopping the night of June 3 at an Aldi store in Woodbridge. Her car was later found at her home in Lorton with her items still inside.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Someone Lu knew is suspected in her disappearance, police said at a news conference Thursday morning. That person was not identified.

Foul play is suspected, and officers found signs of a struggle, said Maj. Ed O'Carroll, commander of the county’s major crimes bureau.

BREAKING: Fairfax Co Police say there’s new info in the search for 72yo Emily Lu of Lorton, missing since June 3rd. Police say they have a person of interest.



My report from earlier this month:https://t.co/VhyswL5BCD — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderTV) July 15, 2021

About 20 officers searched an area at Ox Road and Peniwill Drive, a short distance from Lu's home, on Thursday after some of her clothing was discovered. Investigators have searched for Lu on foot, via helicopter and by drone. They drained a retention pond and searched below ground, O'Carroll said.

“We will not stop until we find Emily Lu,” Police Chief Kevin Davis said.

Lu was reported missing on June 4 after she didn't show up to her job caring for seniors.

She took care of seniors in her home and had tenants. Lu has lived in the area for about 30 years, her daughter, Jenny Ball, said.

#MISSING Endangered Adult: 72YO Emily Lu last seen on 6/3 at 7pm in the 9200 blk of Davis Rd in Lorton. 5’2”, 130lbs, brown hair, wearing a white shirt w/purple design, white pants. Endangered due to mental and/or physical health concerns. Call 703-691-2131 w/info. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/IQ7WbpQldm — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) June 7, 2021

Police previously said evidence found inside Lu’s home in the 9200 block of Davis Drive suggests someone harmed her.

"It's hard to be optimistic for her to be saved. We're just — no matter what happens, we want answers," Ball said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.