Police Give Update on Falls Church ATM Killing

Fairfax County police gave an update Friday on the investigation into who fatally shot a 73-year-old man at an ATM in Falls Church.

Nelson Alexander Sr. died days after he was shot during an attempted robbery on Oct. 20, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Alexander was a loving, family-oriented man and involved member of his church, his loved ones said.

Alexander had stopped to use an ATM at a bank in the 2900 block of Annandale Road about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday, while he was on his way to work. A young man approached him and tried to rob him, police said.

Alexander was shot in the chest, police said.

News4's Aimee Cho reports that loved ones remember Nelson Alexander, 73, as a loving, family-oriented person. Faifax County police say they will leave no stone unturned until they catch his killer.

A young man wearing distinctive black and white sneakers and a large backpack was seen attacking the victim on surveillance footage and is wanted for murder, Fairfax County Police Public Affairs Director Anthony Guglielmi said. He ran away without taking money or property, police said.

Alexander wasn’t found until nearly an hour later, when a bicyclist passed by about 6:15 a.m., police said.

He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect got away either on foot or in a car, police said. A car was seen on surveillance video but it's unclear how they were related.

Officers were seen searching a light-colored Jeep near a Wells Fargo bank. The parking lot was blocked off by yellow police tape.

The attempted robbery and shooting were a "heinous, disgusting act," Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said.

The victim's wife, Jean Alexander, said that although she and her husband had separated, they remained close friends who talked all the time.

"It makes me really emotionally sad. I'm really angered in a way. There's no feelings to express the way I am right now," she said.

Davis issued a powerful plea to the shooter -- and his friends and family who may know about his crime.

"I encourage that young man, who undoubtedly knows what he did... to turn himself in," he said. "Be a human, be a person, be a man, and turn yourself in."

Alexander's wife said she would forgive the killer if he turns himself in.

Police believe the gunman was involved in other crimes in the community, and said the shooting was most likely an unplanned attack that turned deadly.

Alexander's death was the 19th murder in Fairfax County, Major Ed O’Carroll, Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensics Bureau chief said.

O'Carroll also asked members of the community to send in footage from their security cameras if they captured the attack, saying that the killer is Fairfax County’s “public enemy number one."

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.