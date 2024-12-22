Ward 8

Washington Wizards' Midnight League builds relationships on and off the court

The purpose of the initiative is to create a safe space and help build relationships for young athletes in Ward 8

By Dominique Moody, News4 Reporter

The Washington Wizards hosted the Midnight Basketball League finals Saturday night.

The Midnight Basketball League is an initiative to create a safe space and help build relationships for young athletes in D.C.’s Ward 8.

“I’ve been playing my whole life,” said Midnight Basketball League Player Myles Whitfield. “If I’m being honest, I just like hooping. It just takes my mind away from everything.”

It’s considered a positive getaway for Myles and other Midnight Basketball League players. Every Friday and Saturday night for the past two months, Ward 8 youth and young adults had the chance to go head-to-head against some of the District’s talented hoopers.

“One of the things that I liked about it, is I’ve seen a lot of the youth that are normally be on the corners or whatever, spending time in the Midnight Basketball League,” said Calvin Morrison, the Midnight Basketball League coach. “Like half of them, I didn’t even know they played basketball.”

That’s one of the reasons why the midnight league was created — to offer a fun and community-based option for those in Ward 8. On top of learning about basketball, they learn about the importance of teamwork.

“Some camaraderie, unity, togetherness, you know, I don’t think they’re coming together for any major life lessons, but then of course by participating, they will learn life lessons,” said John Thompson III, senior vice president at Monumental Basketball.

Last year, dozens of residents started to brainstorm actionable plans for some of the District’s youngest residents. Through partnerships with Monumental Basketball and Building Bridges Across the River, a former D.C. staple was brought back: Midnight Basketball

“It’s been years since we’ve led Midnight Basketball,” said Scott Kratz, senior vice president at Building Bridges Across the River. “We loved that idea so much. We were able to secure some funding, channel that energy into something that’s positive, so it’s been a lot of fun on these Friday and Saturday nights.”

In a short time, the league has grown and added more teams and players, and for the first time, teams are playing in the entertainment and sports arena.

A long term goal is to provide additional initiatives.

“When you give people activities, things to do, whether it be sports, whether it be after school music programs, whatever, then, you know, perceptions will change, crime will change and people stay occupied,” Thompson said.

