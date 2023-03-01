Washington Commanders Rank Last in NFLPA Survey of Players

The Washington Commanders finished last season just outside the playoffs at 8-8-1, but in a new NFL Players Association survey, the team finished dead last.

The report, released Wednesday during the league's annual scouting combine, rated teams in eight categories based on anonymous responses from about 1,300 players. The teams were ranked from 1 to 32.

Teams were graded on treatment of families, food service/nutrition, weight room, strength coaches, training room, training staff, locker room and team travel.

Other than the strength coaches, who tied for best in the league, the Commanders finished in the bottom half of every other category, including 32nd in locker room and team travel.

NFLPA president JC Tretter insisted the survey isn’t meant to shame teams. It's intended to highlight teams that treat players and those that need to improve by highlighting the best practices and standards. Then, perhaps, teams will attempt to raise their standards.

“I think the recommendations will be fairly clear when they read the reports,” Tretter said. “There’s not much lost in translation.

“There are some really basic things where it’s like, ‘This shouldn’t be going on.’”

“Player health and safety is our top priority, and we continue to invest in our facilities, including a new practice field, new turf in the practice bubble and increased meeting room space,” a Commanders spokesperson said in a statement. “We know there is more to do, and we regularly talk with our players about ways to improve their work environment and the experience for their families.”