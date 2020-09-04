Warrenton Police Investigate Death of 2-Month-Old Baby

Warrenton police are investigating the mysterious death of a 2-month-old baby boy who died at the Academy Hill Apartments the evening of Aug. 28.

The baby was being cared for by one of his mother's close friends.

According to the babysitter, she put the baby down for a nap around 3 p.m. Two-and-a-half hours later when she went to check on him, the baby felt cold and didn't seem to be breathing. She called 911 and started CPR.

The police arrived quickly and took over lifesaving efforts. A nurse in the building also assisted, but the baby could not be revived.

A medial examiner is now working to determine what caused the infant’s death. Police said it could be several weeks before the medical examiner’s report is complete.

The mother, who lives in the adjacent set of apartments, declined to comment. Her other child is now in the custody of Child Protective Services.

The Warrenton chief of police has invited residents to join him Wednesday night in a picnic area of Academy Hill Apartments to express their concerns and ask questions surrounding the death of the infant.