Warehouse fire burns in Alexandria

A warehouse is on fire in Alexandria, Virginia, and the response has closed traffic in the area in both directions, authorities said.

The Alexandria Fire Department responded to the 4400 block of Wheeler Avenue. The fire is so large, firefighters are only battling it from outside of the warehouse, the department said.

As of 11 p.m., the fire was contained and all units continue to operate on scene, the department said.

Authorities said there was no indication at this point that anyone was inside at the time and no injures have been reported.

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department is assisting in the response.

Alexandria police closed streets in the area in both directions.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.