Walkersville High School and Teacher's House Received Bomb Threats From Student: Police

A student threatened to blow up Walkersville High School in Frederick, Maryland and a teacher’s house on Saturday, authorities say.

The threats of violence were made on social media and authorities were notified at 6 p.m., the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The threats were later found to not be credible.

On Aug. 27, a deputy received notification of threats of violence made, via social media, to blow up Walkersville High School & to blow up a teacher’s house.



FCSO deputies found the threats to be not credible and charges are pending.



According to the sheriff's office, deputies conducted multiple interviews on Saturday and identified the suspect.

The suspect is a female juvenile who is a student at the school. Authorities are not releasing her name and identity because she is a juvenile.

Charges in the case are pending. Frederick County Public Schools may also discipline the student.

The school notified the high school’s community and shared a video about social media threats in an email on Sunday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any additional information, they are asked to contact Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 301-600-1046.