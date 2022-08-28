Frederick county public schools

Walkersville High School and Teacher's House Received Bomb Threats From Student: Police

The threat was found to be non-credible and the student's charges are pending

By Allison Hageman

Frederick County Sheriff's Office squad car
Frederick County Sheriff's Office

A student threatened to blow up Walkersville High School in Frederick, Maryland and a teacher’s house on Saturday, authorities say.

The threats of violence were made on social media and authorities were notified at 6 p.m., the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The threats were later found to not be credible.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies conducted multiple interviews on Saturday and identified the suspect.

The suspect is a female juvenile who is a student at the school. Authorities are not releasing her name and identity because she is a juvenile.

Charges in the case are pending. Frederick County Public Schools may also discipline the student.

The school notified the high school’s community and shared a video about social media threats in an email on Sunday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any additional information, they are asked to contact Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 301-600-1046.

