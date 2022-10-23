VP Kamala Harris Surprises Students During Howard's Homecoming

Howard University had a surprise guest at its homecoming on Sunday – Vice President and alumna Kamala Harris.

Harris spoke to the students during service at the Andrew Rankin Memorial Chapel, Howard University tweeted. The service concluded the homecoming weekend’s events.

“Thank you for the kind and powerful words to our students,” Howard University tweeted.

After two years of being celebrated virtually, the Yard Fest concert kicked off homecoming at Howard University. News4's Walter Morris reports.

In a video, Harris can be seen talking from a stage podium. She reminded students they are not alone and to stay positive during their university journey.

“It has been a very special experience to have been, as you all know, a student at 'The Mecca,'” Vice President Kamala Harris said.

The crowd responded to her speech with applause.

Howard held its first in-person Yard Fest on Friday, after celebrating virtually for two years.