Howard University

VP Kamala Harris Surprises Students During Howard's Homecoming

She spoke during the homecoming's concluding event

By NBC Washington Staff

Howard University had a surprise guest at its homecoming on Sunday – Vice President and alumna Kamala Harris.

Harris spoke to the students during service at the Andrew Rankin Memorial Chapel, Howard University tweeted. The service concluded the homecoming weekend’s events.

“Thank you for the kind and powerful words to our students,” Howard University tweeted.

After two years of being celebrated virtually, the Yard Fest concert kicked off homecoming at Howard University. News4's Walter Morris reports.
Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In a video, Harris can be seen talking from a stage podium. She reminded students they are not alone and to stay positive during their university journey.

 “It has been a very special experience to have been, as you all know, a student at 'The Mecca,'” Vice President Kamala Harris said.

The crowd responded to her speech with applause.

Howard held its first in-person Yard Fest on Friday, after celebrating virtually for two years.

National Zoo Oct 22

Luke the Lion, Great Cats ‘King', Dies at National Zoo

McPherson Square Oct 21

‘Disgusting': Liquid Believed to Be Urine Poured on Woman at McPherson Square

This article tagged under:

Howard UniversityVice PresidentVice President Kamala Harris
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us