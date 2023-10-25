Virginia will send out tax rebates for up to $400. How to know if you're eligible

More than $900 million in rebates will go out to Virginia taxpayers in the coming weeks, state officials say.

The tax rebates were included in the long-overdue budget legislation the Virginia General Assembly passed in September.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the rebates are "an important step going into the holiday season to help Virginians keep more of their hard-earned money for gas, groceries and essentials."

Here's how to know if you're eligible for a rebate and, if so, how and when you'll get it.

Who qualifies for the 2023 Virginia tax rebates?

If you owed and paid taxes in 2022 you could receive a rebate. The rebates are based on a person's tax liability — the amount of taxes you owe on your taxable income for the year — minus any credits, deductions or subtractions, the Virginia Department of Taxation said.

The taxation department has an online lookup tool where taxpayers can go to see if they'll receive a rebate.

Go here to check if you're eligible for a rebate.

People who still haven't filed their 2022 income taxes have until Nov. 1 to file and be eligible to receive a rebate. If you already filed your 2022 taxes, no action is needed.

One thing to note: Rebates will be reduced or withheld from taxpayers who owe money to certain government agencies and institutions.

Go here for more information on who is eligible.

How much will I see on my tax rebate check?

Individual filers will receive up to $200 and married couples who filed jointly will receive up to $400.

The exact amount depends on if you already owe money to the government. If you owe more than the amount of your rebate, the Virginia Department of Taxation will send you a letter explaining the use of your rebate toward that debt, the department said.

Go here to find out how much to expect on your rebate check.

How will I receive the tax rebate?

If you received a tax refund by direct deposit this year, you’ll likely receive your rebate by direct deposit in the same bank account, with the description “VA DEPT TAXATION VATXREBATE,” the department said.

All other eligible taxpayers will receive their rebates by paper check in the mail. Look out for an envelope labeled "Commonwealth of Virginia, Department of Taxation."

If you've moved in the past year and have a current forwarding order with the U.S. Postal Service, then your check will be forwarded to your new address.

When can I expect my tax rebate check?

Some tax rebates will go out as early as this week, Youngkin said in a statement Tuesday evening.

Most rebates are expected to be issued by early November, the taxation department and Youngkin said. The state is issuing the rebates in the order that taxpayers filed their returns.

"If you’re eligible and filed your taxes before July 1, we are required to issue your rebate by November 30," the Virginia Department of Taxation states online.