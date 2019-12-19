Virginia to Boost Passenger Rail Service to DC

Virginia is planning a $3.7 billion effort to boost passenger rail service between the state and Washington, D.C.

On Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced a plan that includes building a new bridge across the Potomac River into Washington and acquiring track from freight train operator CSX.

Northam says the plans would double the number of Amtrak trains in Virginia and help provide nearly hourly Amtrak service between Richmond and D.C.

The plans also call for an increase in the number of commuter rail service in the northern suburbs, with the Virginia Rail Express starting to provide weekend service.