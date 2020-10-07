Virginia Teen Uses Quarantine Time to Build, Donate Desks for Students

A teenager from Purcellville, Virginia, appeared on the Ellen Show Wednesday to talk about how he's helping other students during the pandemic.

Colby Samide, 17, has been using his time in quarantine to build desks for students who can't afford new ones.

So far, he's built and donated more than 120 desks. He says he hopes to make 300 by next summer.

As a junior in high school, Samide understands the importance of a good work space for learning.

Ellen surprised Samide with $10,000 to put toward his college education and another $10,000 to help him build more desks.