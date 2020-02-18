Virginia Teen Accused of Killing Mom, Brother Had ‘Difficulties’ at Home, Aunt Says

A Virginia teenager accused of killing his mom and 6-year-old brother before shooting his father is set to be extradited back from North Carolina this week.

Levi Norwood, 17, appeared in court Monday in North Carolina and waived his extradition rights. Police say the teen killed his mother, Jennifer Norwood, 34, and brother Wyatt, 6, and shot his father Josh Norwood, 37 on Friday, then stole a car and fled to North Carolina. He was caught there shoplifting from a Target store, police say.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office says Levi Norwood will be brought back to the county in the next few days when it’s possible he could face additional charges.

The killings and subsequent manhunt shocked the rural community around Midland, Virginia. Schools opened on Presidents Day to provide counseling services.

The violence also shocked the Norwoods' family members. One told News4 that Levi Norwood had trouble at home and she wants to hear his side of the story.

"This is the absolute most unimaginable, unthinkable, tragedy that anybody could ever endure," said Victoria Eaton, Josh Norwood's aunt.

"There were difficulties for him at home. It was not easy for him," Eaton said of Levi Norwood. "I wanna hear what he has to say."

Eaton did not want to go into specifics but pleaded with parents to take action on any concerns.

"Please pay attention to your children. Get them help when you see any red flags," she said.

When he is returned to Virginia, Norwood is set to be held in a regional juvenile detention center.