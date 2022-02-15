Virginia

Virginia Teaching Assistant Accused of Striking Middle School Student

The child suffered minor injuries

By Gina Cook

A Loudoun County Sheriff's Office cruiser as seen on NBC Washington on July 13, 2021.
NBC Washington

A teaching assistant in Loudoun County, Virginia, accused of striking a child in a classroom was arrested and charged, authorities say.

Joshua F. Simons, 34, turned himself in on Tuesday to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. He was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor.

Personnel at Belmont Ridge Middle School in Leesburg told a school resource officer on Feb. 8 that Simons hit a student, the sheriff's office said.

The child suffered minor injuries. Authorities did not release any further information about the child in an effort to protect the student's identity.

Simons, of Charles Town, West Virginia, was released from jail on a personal recognizance bond.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

VirginiateacherLOUDOUN COUNTYstudent
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us