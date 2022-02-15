Virginia Teaching Assistant Accused of Striking Middle School Student

A teaching assistant in Loudoun County, Virginia, accused of striking a child in a classroom was arrested and charged, authorities say.

Joshua F. Simons, 34, turned himself in on Tuesday to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. He was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor.

Personnel at Belmont Ridge Middle School in Leesburg told a school resource officer on Feb. 8 that Simons hit a student, the sheriff's office said.

The child suffered minor injuries. Authorities did not release any further information about the child in an effort to protect the student's identity.

Simons, of Charles Town, West Virginia, was released from jail on a personal recognizance bond.