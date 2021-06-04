Virginia Teacher Asks Judge to Lift Suspension Over Comments on Transgender Pronouns

A Virginia teacher escalated his fight with a school board over how to address transgender students. He asked a judge to lift his suspension while his lawsuit plays out.

Tanner Cross was suspended last week after voicing his objection to a proposed policy on how to address transgender students. Cross told the Loudoun County School Board he believed the policy is “abuse of a child.”

The physical education teacher filed a lawsuit against the school board earlier this week claiming he is being punished for exercising his First Amendment rights and went to court in Leesburg hoping to get a judge to lift his suspension while the suit is being litigated in court.

The judge's ruling is expected Monday.

Cross told the school board last week he could not abide by a proposed policy that would violate his beliefs.

He was suspended 48 hours later and was told he had engaged in conduct that had disrupted the operations of Leesburg Elementary School where he teaches.

Cross told the board his religious beliefs would prevent him from addressing students by their chosen pronouns rather the ones consistent with their biological sex.

In remarks that lasted less than a minute, Cross told the board he does not believe a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa. He called it abuse to a child and sinning against God.

The school board has so far not commented on the suspension or the lawsuit. The proposed policy Cross is against is one of two that have not yet gone into effect.

Cross was expected at a rally at a Leesburg church after the hearing Friday evening.