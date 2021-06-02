LOUDOUN COUNTY

Virginia Teacher Sues School After Comments on Transgender Pronouns

Leesburg Elementary School teacher Byron "Tanner" Cross said it's against his religion to call children by pronouns not associated with their biological sex

By Paul Wagner and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Loudoun County teacher who was put on leave after saying he would refuse to address students by their preferred pronouns is now suing the school system.

Attorneys for Leesburg Elementary School physical education teacher Byron "Tanner" Cross want his suspension lifted. They say the suspension violates the state's constitution and his first amendment rights.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The school board is considering implementing a policy that would allow transgender students to use their chosen name and gender pronouns.

Local

Chesapeake Bay 1 hour ago

Maryland Crab Season Outlook: Tight Supply Raises Prices

LOUDOUN COUNTY 2 hours ago

Loudoun County School Board Discusses Equity Report Amid Tension Over Racial Issues

Last week, Cross said at a school board meeting that it's against his religious beliefs to refer to a student by preferred pronouns rather than their biological sex.

Cross is now on paid administrative leave.

Attorneys with Alliance Defending Freedom, who are representing Cross, said they sent a letter to the school Friday and asked for his reinstatement.

The school stood by its suspension, according to Cross' attorneys.

The organization filed the lawsuit in the Loudoun County Circuit Court Tuesday, asking for Cross to be immediately reinstated. They also asked the court to temporarily bar the school system from prohibiting or punishing Cross or anyone else who expresses views on the gender identity policy.

Alliance Defending Freedom says it’s a nonprofit legal organization “committed to protecting religious freedom, free speech, parental rights, and the sanctity of life."

This article tagged under:

LOUDOUN COUNTYlgbtqLeesburgtransgenderLGBT
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us