Virginia Search and Rescue Team Deploying to Haiti After Earthquake

An urban search and rescue team from Fairfax County is headed to Haiti after a devastating earthquake hit the country on Saturday.

Virginia Task Force 1, sponsored by the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, will join federal disaster response crews. Video shows crews loading gear onto a truck.

Members of @VATF1 loading supplies, preparing to head to the airport in approximately an hour. #FCFRD @USAIDSavesLives pic.twitter.com/6LVztfGeyh — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) August 15, 2021

The urban search and rescue team with @ffxfirerescue @VATF1 will be joining our @USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team that is already on the ground surveying the impact of the #Haiti earthquake and assessing humanitarian needs. Stay tuned for updates on @USAIDSavesLives. https://t.co/wC7hAzeel2 — USAID Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance Lead (@USAIDSCharles) August 15, 2021

A team of 65 rescue professionals will take 26 tons of rescue and medical equipment to the country, plus four search dogs.

The 7.2 earthquake has killed at least 724 people, injured a minimum of 2,800 others and destroyed hundreds of homes. People in the Caribbean island nation rushed into the streets to seek safety and to help rescue those trapped in the rubble of collapsed homes, hotels and other structures.

Saturday’s earthquake struck the southwestern part of the hemisphere’s poorest nation, almost razing some towns and triggering landslides that hampered rescue efforts in two of the hardest-hit communities. The disaster added to the plight of Haitians, who were already grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, a presidential assassination and deepening poverty.

The epicenter of the quake was about 78 miles west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The widespread damage could worsen by early next week, with Tropical Storm Grace predicted to reach Haiti late Monday or early Tuesday.

