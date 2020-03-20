Virginia Pastor Tests Positive for COVID-19

The pastor of a Fairfax County church tested positive for the coronavirus, according to statements from the Fairfax County Health Department and the church itself.

Crossroads Baptist Church in Bailey’s Crossroads, Virginia, announced its pastor tested positive for the respiratory disease, but that his condition has been steadily improving since first being hospitalized.

“The doctor informed him today that his X-rays look better and he is improving,” the church said in a statement posted on its website Friday evening.

The minister, who is in his 40s, first felt sick March 12, according to the health department. He then attended church services on March 15.

The man was later hospitalized, the health department said in a statement.

The health department is instructing people who attended Crossroads on March 15 to self-quarantine for 14 days, until March 29. Attendees should contact their health provider if they experience any symptoms.