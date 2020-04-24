Virginia Moves Back Local Elections Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said the local elections scheduled for May 15 would be pushed back to May 19 as the state continues to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The governor signed an executive order moving back the date after his request to push the election to November was turned down in the state Senate.

"The last thing we want in Virginia, is what we saw in Wisconsin a few weeks ago," Northam said.

The governor is urging people to vote by mail. The deadlines have been adjusted for absentee ballots. The last day to request one was moved to May 12 and voters can submit them through election day.