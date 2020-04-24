Virginia

Virginia Moves Back Local Elections Amid Coronavirus Concerns

By Brianna Crummy

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam
Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said the local elections scheduled for May 15 would be pushed back to May 19 as the state continues to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The governor signed an executive order moving back the date after his request to push the election to November was turned down in the state Senate.

"The last thing we want in Virginia, is what we saw in Wisconsin a few weeks ago," Northam said.

Local

Coronavirus in DC Area 1 hour ago

DC Economy May Take 2 Years to Recover After Coronavirus, $722 Million Deficit

Maryland 2 hours ago

Maryland Governor ‘Hopeful’ State Can Start to Reopen in Early May

The governor is urging people to vote by mail. The deadlines have been adjusted for absentee ballots. The last day to request one was moved to May 12 and voters can submit them through election day.

This article tagged under:

VirginiaRalph Northamelection day
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us