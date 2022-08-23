gun violence

Virginia Man Pleads Guilty in Shooting Deaths of Mother, Brother

Levi Norwood pleaded guilty in Fauquier County Circuit Court to murder in the death of his mother and 6-year-old brother

By The Associated Press

Fauquier County Sheriff's Car
NBC Washington

A Virginia man pleaded guilty Monday to shooting and killing his mother and 6-year-old brother at their home in 2020.

Levi Norwood, now 19, pleaded guilty in Fauquier County Circuit Court to first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Jennifer, and second-degree murder in the death of his brother, Wyatt, news outlets reported.

Other charges, including charges related to the wounding of Norwood’s father, were dropped. Attorney Ryan Ruzic said that the second-degree murder charge had initially been first-degree, but was amended down.

“I think that Levi is someone who, at the time this incident happened, had severe mental issues which were not being treated,” Ruzic said. “I’m hoping that when that evidence is reviewed, the court’s able to make a just decision for what should happen next.”

Judge James Fisher ordered a presentence investigation and set a status hearing for Nov. 3. A sentencing date has not been set.

