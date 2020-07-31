state of emergency

Virginia in State of Emergency Ahead of Hurricane Isaias

By The Associated Press

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Isaias, which is expected to begin impacting the state's coast on Monday.

The move allows Virginia to mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts.

Northam's office said in a news release Friday that while the track of Isaias is still uncertain, it appears increasingly likely that Virginia could see impacts and must prepare for the possibility of flooding, high winds and potential storm surge.

“This state of emergency will ensure localities and communities have the assistance they need to protect the safety of Virginians, particularly as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 crisis,” the governor said in a statement. "I encourage Virginians to take all necessary precautions, monitor local weather forecasts, and stay alert.”

Northam's office urged Virginians to familiarize themselves with the state's evacuation zones, which have been updated for 2020.

