Virginia Gov. Youngkin Bans TikTok in State Government

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin banned the use of TikTok, WeChat and other "Chinese-owned mobile phone applications and websites on state government technology" on Friday.

The ban applies to all executive offices and executive branch agencies. Businesses that contract with the state government are also prohibited from using those apps on state-owned devices or IT infrastructure.

“TikTok and WeChat data are a channel to the Chinese Communist Party, and their continued presence represents a threat to national security, the intelligence community, and the personal privacy of every single American,” Youngkin said in a press release.

“We are taking this step today to secure state government devices and wireless networks from the threat of infiltration and ensure that we safeguard the data and cybersecurity of state government.”

Attorney General Jason Miyares added in the press release that TikTok poses "a threat to national security and consumer privacy," and pointed out that studies have show that the app "negatively impacts the mental health of our youth."

Youngkin is not the first governor to ban TiktTok in state government. Earlier this month, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan banned the use of TikTok and certain China- and Russia-based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government, citing an unacceptable cybersecurity risk to the state.