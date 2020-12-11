Virginia

Virginia Board Approves $4M to Improve I-66 Corridor

Some of the projects will help public transit commuters

By Associated Press

Virginia's Commonwealth Transportation Board approved nearly $4 million in spending on new projects designed to improve commutes along the Interstate 66 corridor in the northern part of the state.

The board voted Wednesday to approve six projects the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission described as “low-cost, low risk transit and multimodal.”

That includes a project to improve access to the McLean Metrorail Station, continue service for three existing express bus lines, and the implementation of a bike share program.

The projects will be funded through toll revenues from express lanes on I-66.

