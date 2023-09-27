Violent crime discussed at DC police chief confirmation hearing

Violent crime provided the backdrop for a confirmation hearing for D.C.’s acting police chief Wednesday.

The hearing comes a day after D.C. surpassed 200 homicides earlier than any year since 1997.

One of the things acting Chief Pamela Smith touched on during her testimony was juvenile crime, saying two-thirds of carjackings are committed by juveniles under the age of 18.

“While the overwhelming majority of youth in the District have no involvement with crime, when some children as young as 12 are engaging in carjackings and other dangerous crimes, it is clear that the current strategies are not an effective deterrent,” she said.

Since being nominated by Mayor Muriel Bowser in mid-July, Smith has been unable to reverse the trend of the rise in violent crime.

“In most categories this year, violent crime and property crime is up compared to last year,” said Councilmember Brooke Pinto, who chairs the Public Safety Committee. “Robberies are up 66%. motor vehicle thefts are up 106%. Retail theft seems to be happening everywhere, all the time. Many residents express fears of leaving their homes. They’re worried if they or their children go outside, they may be victimized, or worse, not be able to come home that night at all.

“I’ve heard from residents who are ready to move out of the District because they are so scared and frustrated,” she said.

More than 40 residents and community activists signed up to testify, and the vast majority supported Smith.

“Acting Chief Smith has a plan to make D.C. safe while we’re sleeping,” Pastor Kendrick Curry of The Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church said. “Give the chief a chance.”

But not everyone agreed.

“I’m here to ask you to not confirm Muriel Bowser’s choice for chief of police,” Ward 6 resident Brian M. Mulholland said of the former U.S. Park Police chief. “When crime is at a 20-year high, she chooses a park ranger when we need a Marine general at war.”

The mayor’s office released the following statement:

“When I nominated her, I shared that the District is getting the full package with Acting Chief Smith – she has experience, passion, and a strong commitment to making DC safer. Our residents noted they want a leader at the Metropolitan Police Department who can drive down crime, connect with community, recruit and train the next generation of police, and communicate and advocate for a policy environment that promotes public safety.

“In her short time leading MPD, Acting Chief Smith has demonstrated she knows policing, understands the partnerships needed to improve public safety, underscored the importance of community engagement, and implemented crime reduction strategies tailored to the needs of our neighborhoods. I urge the Council to quickly confirm Acting Chief Smith so we can continue our efforts to reduce crime, keep our community safe, and build a safer, stronger DC.”