Video shows how thieves set off fire extinguisher during Chanel robbery; suspects sought

D.C. police hope new video of a flash-mob robbery at a Chanel at DCCityCenter will help them track down suspects, one of whom set off a fire extinguisher to create a distraction, authorities said.

Cameras captured the crime inside the store on I Street NW at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Thieves wearing hooded sweatshirts and what appear to be rubber gloves grab handfuls of merchandise before escaping.

“One of the suspects discharged a fire extinguisher multiple times with its contents striking a Special Police Officer while the other suspects took merchandise from the store,” D.C. police said in an update Wednesday.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

As the suspects were leaving, an armed security officer hired by the store fired once, but no one was shot.

Police said they are looking for a white sedan seen leaving the scene. Video also caught one suspect’s face.

An image of one of the suspects (left) and the vehicle used to escape (right) provided by the Metropolitan Police Department.

The same Chanel was robbed back in February. A flash mob in that incident also set off a fire extinguisher to create a distraction.

Anyone with information should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.