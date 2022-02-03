carjackings

Video: Car Stolen at Knifepoint in DC With Woman, Child Inside

Footage captured the chilling sounds of a panicked mother instinctively protecting her child

By Paul Wagner, News4 Reporter

ne carjacking feb 2 2022 footage

Just a few hours after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and other local officials held a news conference on a troubling spike in carjackings, a woman and her child were abducted at knifepoint by a man who wanted their car. 

D.C. police say the suspect drove off with the terrified pair still inside the car and let them out a few blocks away. 

The mother and child were passengers in a car parked in the 700 block of Fourth Street NE, in the H Street area, at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, police say. The driver had just gotten out of the white Mercedes for a moment.

carjacking 22 hours ago

‘Playtime Is Over': DC, Prince George's Working Together to Reduce Carjackings

Northeast DC 17 hours ago

Carjacker Briefly Kidnaps Mother, Son in Northeast DC

Washington DC Jan 31

17-Year-Old Arrested in Alleged Armed Carjacking of DC Council At-Large Candidate

Video provided to News4 shows the driver getting out and crossing the street. Moments later, a man with what police described as a noticeable limp walks up and opens the passenger door. 

When the woman refused to get out, the man with a knife went to the driver’s side. Footage captured the chilling sounds of a panicked mother instinctively protecting her child. 

“Stop screaming or I will stab you,” a police report says the man told the woman. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The carjacker then drove up K Street NE and let the mother and child out at Third Street NE, police said. They were not injured. 

Hours earlier, Chief of Police Robert Contee spoke about a huge surge in carjackings by young people.

“Over a hundred kids in the District of Columbia arrested for carjackings. Over a hundred kids arrested in Prince George’s County for carjackings. Let me tell you something: Playtime is over. This is not a video game,” he said. 

The carjacker on Wednesday is believed to be a 20 to 30. 

The stolen car is a white, two-door 2014 Mercedes Benz C250 that had the Maryland license plate 2CT0713. A photo appears to show a yellow “Baby on board” sticker. 

The car was last seen on South Capitol Street, a law enforcement source said. 

Any idling car is a prime target for carjackers, who see an opportunity and take it, police say.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $10,000 is available. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story, including video footage of the crime.

This article tagged under:

carjackingsDC carjacking
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us