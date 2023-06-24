Video captures woman being pulled from Metrobus in possible abduction

A woman was forcibly pulled off an idling Metrobus in Southeast DC late Friday night and shoved into a waiting car, surveillance video shows, and now police are trying to find her.

The incident happened outside the Anacostia Metro station at 1101 Howard Rd SE around 11:47 p.m., Metro Transit Police said.

In the video, a man can be seen jogging up to the bus, entering through the open front door and then making his way to the back where the woman is sitting. He tells the woman "Let's go," police said, and yanks her from the seat.

The woman can be seen trying to fend off the man — grabbing seats, poles and repeatedly pushing him away. The man also tries picking the woman up twice. He eventually carries her off the bus and pushes her down the street to a waiting sedan that has its door open.

It did not appear that a driver or passengers were on the bus at the time of the incident.

The vehicle involved is described as a late model silver Ford Fusion four-door sedan

Police said Saturday that they're asking for help in identifying the woman or the man so that they can investigate. They are classifying the incident as a "possible abduction."