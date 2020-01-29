Video Appears to Show Stun Gun Attack in Fairfax County School

Video appears to show a student being attacked with a stun gun in a school locker room, and police in Fairfax County say they're investigating.

The mother of an Oakton High School student says she broke down in tears when her son showed her video from inside the Vienna, Virginia, school.

A young boy in a gray shirt can be seen being hit with what parents believe is a stun gun. He falls back, yells and moves away.

Later, the video appears to show multiple boys grabbing and restraining the victim as he is hit with the weapon again.

Parents who saw the video Wednesday were alarmed by what they saw.

"Oh my God! That's a small boy, it looks like," one parent said.

Fairfax County police say the victim reported the attack to a school resource officer Wednesday morning.

Fairfax County Public Schools did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

