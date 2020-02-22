Va. Woman Dies in Domestic-Related Incident

Fairfax County Police responded to a domestic-related homicide in Herndon Saturday morning.
Detectives said they identified the victim as an adult female and an adult male is in custody.
A family member called police to the home on the 12800 block of Lady Fair Cir. Officials said they found the victim dead with a gunshot wound when they arrived.
Police said there is no threat to the community because it was a domestic-related incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.