Va. Woman Dies in Domestic-Related Incident

Fairfax County Police responded to a domestic-related homicide in Herndon Saturday morning.

Detectives said they identified the victim as an adult female and an adult male is in custody.

A family member called police to the home on the 12800 block of Lady Fair Cir. Officials said they found the victim dead with a gunshot wound when they arrived.

Police said there is no threat to the community because it was a domestic-related incident.

