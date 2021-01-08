US Capitol Police Board Down to 1 Member After Riot

The U.S. Capitol Police Board, which oversees security on Capitol Hill, is down to just one member following the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The board is comprised of the House sergeant-at-arms, Senate sergeant-at-arms, architect of the Capitol and U.S. Capitol Police chief. Three of those men lost their jobs Thursday.

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, under pressure from congressional leaders, was forced to resign effective Jan. 16. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell asked for and received the resignation of Sergeant-at-Arms of the Senate Michael Stenger effective immediately. Longtime Sergeant-at-Arms of the House Paul Irving also resigned.

Only Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton remains on the board, which oversees a half-billion-dollar budget and thousands of employees.

No announcements of new leadership have been made.

