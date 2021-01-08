capitol riot

US Capitol Police Board Down to 1 Member After Riot

By Scott MacFarlane

NBC Universal, Inc.

The U.S. Capitol Police Board, which oversees security on Capitol Hill, is down to just one member following the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The board is comprised of the House sergeant-at-arms, Senate sergeant-at-arms, architect of the Capitol and U.S. Capitol Police chief. Three of those men lost their jobs Thursday.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Local

Donald Trump 56 mins ago

These Are the US Capitol Rioters Authorities Are Looking For

Consumer Reports 2 hours ago

How to Filter Your Social Media Feeds

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, under pressure from congressional leaders, was forced to resign effective Jan. 16. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell asked for and received the resignation of Sergeant-at-Arms of the Senate Michael Stenger effective immediately. Longtime Sergeant-at-Arms of the House Paul Irving also resigned.

Only Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton remains on the board, which oversees a half-billion-dollar budget and thousands of employees.

No announcements of new leadership have been made.

Photos: Pro-Trump Supporters Breach the Capitol Building

NBCWashington/AP

This article tagged under:

capitol riotus capitol police board
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us