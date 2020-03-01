Local
University of Maryland

University of Maryland Student Charged With Sending Anti-Semitic Messages

By Mariela Patron

University of Maryland campus
Getty Images

A student is charged with committing a hate crime for sending anti-Semitic messages to another student's cell phone at the University of Maryland, detectives said.

The incident happened last December inside of the McKeldin Library. The victim reported that she received anti-Semitic messages on her cell phone from a person she didn’t know.

The student who allegedly sent the messages is 24-year-old Muqarrab Ahmed Abdullah from La Plata and attends the University of Maryland, police said.

The University of Maryland released a statement reminding the campus community of the values the school follows.

“Hate has no place on our campus, and we thank UMPD for holding our community accountable,” the statement said.

