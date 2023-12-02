Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum

Udvar-Hazy Center hosts 20th anniversary celebration

The center first opened back in 2003, and since then it has welcomed more than 24 million visitors.

By Maggie More

NBC Universal, Inc.

The National Air and Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center invited all aviation lovers to celebrate its 20th anniversary with them on Saturday.

The Udvar-Hazy center first opened back in Dec. 2003, and it features nearly 2,000 aviation artefacts and 931 space artefacts. Among those artefacts are the space shuttle Discovery, the Apollo Mobile Quarantine Facility used in the Apollo 11 mission and the Mars Pathfinder Lander prototype.

Now, 20 years later, the center is celebrating the wonder of human flight with its visitors.

"That's why we're here," said Bob Van Der Linder, the aeronautics curator for the Center. "Inspiration is a big part of it. We're telling the story, and hopefully it's such an interesting story and is a compelling story both for aviation and spaceflight that it inspires future generations."

Visitors were able to take a behind-the-scenes look at the restoration work that takes place in the Mary Baker Engen Restoration Hangar, as well as participate in talks with curators and hands-on activities for all ages.

Since the center opened two decades ago, it has welcomed 24 million visitors, according to the Smithsonian.

The Udvar-Hazy center is open in Chantilly, Virginia every day from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Admission is free, but parking costs $15 for vehicles entering before 4 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Smithsonian's National Air and Space MuseumVirginiaWashington D.C.
