Two Women Steal $10K Worth of Gucci Bags From Chinatown Store

Police are asking the public for help finding two women who stole five Gucci bags valued at $10,000 from a store in Chinatown last month.

Surveillance camera footage captured the moment two women appeared to peruse merchandise at a store on the 1000 block of I Street NW on April 17 just before 2:30 p.m.

D.C. police said one woman served as a lookout while the other used a "cutting instrument to remove the listed property from a locked cable."

In one instance after cutting the purse free, the woman casually placed it in her own large H&M bag.

The pair then walked out of the store without paying and drove southbound on 10th Street NW in a white Toyota Camry, police said.

More details about the purses that were stolen were not provided.

Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to arrests.

"Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE to 50411," police said.