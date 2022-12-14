Montgomery County

Two Women Arrested For Sex Trafficking in Montgomery County

Police say the two women ran an unlicensed spa on Georgia Avenue in the Silver Spring area.

By NBC Washington Staff

Montgomery County Police on Wednesday arrested two women accused of forcing other women into prostitution.

According to police, Ana Delia Solano and Ana Cristina Bermudez ran an unlicensed spa on Georgia Avenue in the Silver Spring area.

Investigators say the two advertised massage services on Craigslist, using sexually explicit photos of women.

During a 5 month investigation, police say they observed men paying the spa for sexual services.

Solano and Bermudez are charged with coercion and sex trafficking by force.

