Teens, 14 and 15, Charged With Murder of Man in Germantown

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with the murder of a 20-year-old man last month in Germantown, Maryland, police announced Wednesday.

A 14-year-old from Kensington and a 15-year-old from Germantown face first-degree murder charges in the fatal shooting of Taon Lamont Cline, of Frederick. They were arrested Tuesday.

Officers found Cline shot at about 10:50 p.m. on April 22 in the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road, police said. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite efforts to save his life, Cline was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

During the investigation, Montgomery County police identified the boys as the suspects. On Monday, they obtained an arrest warrant and the teens were taken into custody the next day, officials said.

Details on a possible motive for the killing were not immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 240-773-5070.