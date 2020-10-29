Truck Crash Delays Rush Hour Traffic on Beltway in Bethesda

Traffic is backed up on the Beltway due to a crash at the sky ramp over Interstate 270 in Bethesda, Maryland.

A work truck with three people inside crashed into a jersey wall before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. The sky ramp was slick at the time of the crash.

Two people were ejected from the truck. They were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The third person in the truck is being taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

All lanes of the Outer Loop were blocked for a time after Old Georgetown Road, but some lanes have reopened. Traffic is delayed but getting by.