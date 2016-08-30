Trial of Man Accused of Killing Prince George’s Co. Toddler

The trial of a man accused of killing a toddler in Prince George’s County, Maryland, in August 2015 began Tuesday with testimony from the victim’s mother.

Osman Sesay, 28, of Riverdale, is charged with first-degree murder and child abuse in the death of Ahmed Jalloh. An autopsy showed Ahmed died from blunt force injuries to his head, torso and suffered a lacerated liver, but Sesay told the police the child wandered out of his sight for 20 minutes, and he found him unconscious.

Officials said Ahmed’s mother, Isatu Jalloh, who was Sesay’s girlfriend, left her son with Sesay while she went to work on Aug. 1, 2015. When she took the witness stand on Tuesday, she tearfully recalled the conversation she had with Sesay the day of her son’s death.

“He said he went to the bedroom and found him laying by the clothes and he was … his eyes rolled back,” Jalloh said.

She described the shock of seeing her son’s dead body at the hospital.

“When I walked in the room, Ahmed was laying there. He was laying there covered,” Jalloh said. “When I touched him, he was cold.”

Sesay’s lawyer said the case is not what it seems.

“We believe Mr. Sesay is not guilty of all charges, and we are going to prove to the jury that he is just a caregiver who is accused of a crime he did not commit,” said defense attorney William Porter. “What we are insinuating is (Ahmed) is a 2 year old child. Anything could have happened to that 2 year old child, and it does not mean Mr. Sesay did anything to him.”

The trial is expected to conclude on Thursday.