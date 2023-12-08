Pedestrian killed in Beltway crash near Joint Base Andrews: police

A woman was killed on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway near Joint Base Andrews early Friday while walking, Maryland State Police said. The investigation has led to major traffic backups in the Camp Springs area.

A pedestrian was struck about 2:30 a.m. on I-495 near Allentown Road (Maryland Route 337), police said. It’s not clear why she was on foot along the highway.

The car that hit the woman stayed on the scene, police said.

All Outer Loop lanes were closed after the crash. Lanes remained closed and delays extended past Branch Avenue at 7 a.m., transit officials said.

Backups brought some morning commuters to a near-halt as the crash reconstruction team investigated, and that investigation is expected to take a while.

Video shows a long line of cars and trucks backed up in the Camp Springs area.

UPDATE: Crash with Injury. I-95/495 NB (Outer Loop) at MD-337 (Exit 9). Prince George's County, MD. All lanes remain blocked from overnight incident. Traffic remains diverted to MD-337. Outer Loop delays begin before MD-5. Extended closure is expected. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) December 8, 2023

Traffic was being detoured onto Allentown Road.

News4 saw significant backups on Branch Avenue, as well.

First4 Traffic Reporter Melissa Mollet suggests looking inside the Beltway – Branch Avenue, Pennsylvania Avenue and I-295 – to avoid the worst traffic.

