Traffic backed up after crash on I-495 Inner Loop in Prince George's

The driver of a pickup truck is critically injured after the truck crashed into the back of a school bus on the Beltway Inner Loop in Prince George's County, Maryland, authorities say.

Three lanes of the Inner Loop at Route 50 in Lanham were shut down about 3 p.m. after the crash, Prince George's County Fire & EMS said. Medics took the pickup driver to a hospital in a helicopter.

The school bus was empty, aside from the driver, at the time of the crash, authorities said.

Video from Chopper4 showed traffic backed up for miles and it appeared the three right lanes were still closed at 5 p.m.

Maryland State Police is investigating the crash.