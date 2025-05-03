Crime and Courts

Metro Transit Police officer shoots suspect in Dupont Circle

Man, woman allegedly tried to rob jewelry store

By Aimee Cho, News4 Reporter

A Metro Transit Police officer shot a woman in the leg after she and a man allegedly attempted to rob a jewelry store in the Dupont Circle area Friday afternoon, police said.

The officer was working the safe passage detail – helping children get home from school – when a witness flagged down the officer.

One of the suspects pointed a gun at the officer, police said, and ignored commands from the officer.

The officer shot the woman in the leg.

