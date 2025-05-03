Metro Transit Police officer shoots suspect in Dupont Circle

A Metro Transit Police officer shot a woman in the leg after she and a man allegedly attempted to rob a jewelry store in the Dupont Circle area Friday afternoon, police said.

The officer was working the safe passage detail – helping children get home from school – when a witness flagged down the officer.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

One of the suspects pointed a gun at the officer, police said, and ignored commands from the officer.

The officer shot the woman in the leg.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.