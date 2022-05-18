National Airport Getting New Terminal and Gate Numbering

Reagan National Airport is about to go through a massive rebranding.

Because of recent expansions, the airport will be split into Terminal 1 and Terminal 2. Terminal 1 will be the original airport building housing the A gates. Terminal 2 will house the newly named B, C, D and E gates.

More than 1,000 signs in and around the airport will be changed starting June 4.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam took a tour of the new terminal at National Airport as a way to promote tourism in the region. But as News4’s Mark Segraves reports, Bowser didn’t leave the airport empty handed. She got an airplane engine.

The airport has seen massive changes recently with a new concourse and new security checkpoints. Airport officials say they hope to have all the signs changed in just one day, by June 5.

Airport officials hope this better clarifies the recent changes for travelers as they make their way through the airport.

