Metro Will Stay Open Late on New Year’s Eve

Revelers, rejoice. Metrorail will run until 2 a.m. on News Year's Eve (technically, very early on New Year's Day) to get riders home after festivities.

However, remember that departure times for the last train of the night will vary by station. You can check last train times by station online here — you'll need to add two and a half hours to the regular last train time.

Metrobus will operate on a regular schedule on New Year's Eve. Note that MetroAccess subscription trips have been cancelled.

Regular fares and parking fees will be in effect on New Year's Eve, WMATA said.

On New Year's Day, be prepared, because Metro will be operating on a Sunday schedule. That means it won't open until 8 a.m. It will run until 11 p.m.

Metrobus will also operate on a Sunday schedule on New Year's Day, and MetroAccess subscription trips will again be cancelled.

Off-peak fares will be in effect New Year's Day, and parking will be free at all Metro-operated facilities.