Metro Considers Mask Only Railcars

With COVID-19 cases on the rise around parts of the region, there’s a lot of talk about masks once again.

Metro said they were considering special “mask only” railcars for those who want to wear a mask during a meeting on Thursday.

A Metro official said they're "actively looking into" the suggestion, although no policy changes have been announced yet.

Metro has never actually stopped encouraging riders to wear face coverings, but there has been no enforcement of masking since a federal judge struck down the mask mandate.

Metro’s Chief Safety Officer Theresa Impastato says they have been talking to New Jersey transit officials about how this would work because that agency is also looking at this.

Enforcement and potential confrontations could be an issue. For example, Impastato talked about problems with Amtrak’s quiet car.